Estes Park Officials Warn Humans To Steer Clear Of Elk

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Estes Park officials are warning visitors to be cautious around wild elk and give them a lot of room.

Last week, two women were rushed to the hospital and an elk was killed after wildlife clashed with humans in the popular tourist destination.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers killed the elk which had been previously tagged. A spokesperson said the animal had a history of aggression.

Now officials with the town are urging humans to stay away from the animals, especially during breeding season.

