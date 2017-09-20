Coloradans Respond To Deadly Mexico Earthquake

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans are once again answering the call in the wake of tragedy.

Organizations along the front range are already working to help the victims of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake in central Mexico.

People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 223 people died in Wednesday’s natural disaster.

Drone video shows some of the damage that rescuers face as they frantically dig in hopes of finding survivors.

“Project Cure” in Centennial is no stranger to stepping up to help those going through difficult times.

Those who wish to volunteer or donate can do so by visiting the Project Cure website.

