Amazon To Make Bomb Supply Shopping Harder

DENVER (CBS4) – Following the recent attack on a London subway, Amazon wants to make it harder for online shoppers to buy materials that could be used to make bombs.

The e-commerce giants uses algorithms to give customers suggestions based on items people frequently buy together.

That means someone who adds “sulfur” to their cart may get a suggestion to also add “charcoal,” which is needed for certain explosives.

“If an individual isn’t 100% sure exactly what components he or she needs… it does give them that missing ingredient and that missing part of the jigsaw,” says Chris Hunter, a former bomb-disposal officer.

The shopping hints may be based on the buying patterns of amateur fireworks makers or backyard rocket hobbyists.

