‘He’s Playing Really Clean’: Jake Plummer On Broncos QB Siemian

DENVER (CBS4)– Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.

The Broncos were coming off a 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys marking the largest margin of victory (25) for a Broncos team since 2014.

Current Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian tied his career high with four passing touchdowns on Sunday afternoon.

“He’s playing really clean,” said Plummer. “What he’s getting coaching during the week, is what we’re seeing transpire on the field.”

“Right now Trevor is making great decisions. I love that he’s going and getting positive yardage.”

The Broncos also got a milestone performance from running back C.J. Anderson who had 118 rushing yards.

“C.J. looks like he did a few years ago,” said Plummer. “He’s physical, he’s punishing defenders. He’s running hard, he’s running with a purpose. What he brings to the table is physical, downhill running that’s complimenting the play action game and Trevor and what the guys are doing offensively very well.”

The Broncos will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. and you can watch the game on CBS4.

