Prosecutors Won’t Seek Death Penalty For Teen Accused Of Killing Ex-Girlfriend

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Prosecutors say they won’t seek the death penalty for a teenager accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and taking her body to western Colorado.
Tanner Flores was in court on Monday ahead of a planned 10-day trial starting next week. The 19-year-old faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges in the death of 18-year-old Ashley Doolittle.
The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that 150 residents will be included in an initial jury pool and attorneys will narrow that to 14 jurors, including 2 alternates.
Doolittle’s mother reported her missing on June 9, 2016. Police have said the woman was killed after she and Flores broke up.
Authorities have said her body was found in Flores’ truck at his grandfather’s vacant property near Collbran.
