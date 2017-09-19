New Effort Underway To Help Colorado’s Aging Population

DENVER (CBS4) – A new effort is underway to address Colorado’s aging population.

The state will have more than 1.2 million people over the age of 65 by 2030, so Gov. John Hickenlooper is creating a new position to focus on the long term needs of those Coloradans.

The new Senior Advisor on Aging will integrate programs state agencies are already offering and will also recommend new policies and work with the private sector to bridge gaps in services.

“Aging in Colorado and across the country is a huge issue. It has a revenue impact on the state. It also has a demand issue on the state when comes to our resources and really will change the dynamic of what we have to think about, whether it’s health care or it’s transportation, it’s housing and so many other issues,” said Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne.

The state recieved a $450,000 grant from the Next 50 initiative to fund the position.