Highway Closed After Rollover Accident Kills Driver

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Northwest Parkway was closed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle rolled, killing its only occupant.

Broomfield Police say the driver, a male, died at the scene.

Jolene Reefe, a spokesperson for BPD, said the department was first notified of the crash at 4:12 p.m.

The vehicle was travelling westbound and rolled into the median. Investigators have not released other details about the crash at this time.

Eastbound lanes of Northwest Parkway were initially closed at Highway 287, but westbound was later closed at Sheridan as investigators walked both sides of the highway.

Westbound lanes were re-opened at 6:30 p.m.

 

