Ex-Judge, Wife May Have Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado state senator and judge and his wife have been identified as the victims of possible carbon monoxide poisoning in their Denver home, officials said Tuesday.

The bodies of Roger Cisneros, 93, and his wife, Adelia, 89, were found Monday in their southwestern Denver residence, according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s office.

Cisneros served 12 years as a Colorado state senator before he was appointed a district court judge in 1977.

Police spokesman John White said officers were called to the home Monday afternoon. Investigators believe the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning, but the coroner’s office will make a final determination.

A New Mexico native, Cisneros played a key role in developing the Colorado Hispanic Bar Association, the Latin American Educational Foundation and other Latino organizations, the Denver Post reported.

“Judge Cisneros was a thoughtful and passionate voice for justice and empowerment for those who sought it, especially among Denver’s Latino community,” Hancock said.

Democratic state House Speaker Crisanta Duran and Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman paid tribute Tuesday to Cisneros.

“A trailblazer for the Colorado Latino community, Roger Cisneros served as a passionate voice for civil rights both in the State Senate and on the bench as a judge,” Guzman said.

By TATIANA FLOWERS, Associated Press

