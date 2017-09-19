Latest Forecast: Warm, Dry, Windy Weather Creates High Fire Danger

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Southwesterly winds will gust as high as 30 mph in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Tuesday. The foothills and mountains could experience gusts up to 55 mph. And the wind combined with dry soil, low humidity, and warm temperatures will create high fire danger.

A RED FLAG WARNING has been posted from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the entire I-25 corridor in Colorado as well as all of the Eastern Plains and the mountains as far west as Vail Pass. Any new fires that develop could spread very rapidly.

In terms of temperatures, highs in the Denver area will be in the middle 80s or slightly warmer than Monday and far above normal for the third week in September. Elsewhere temperatures will also be above normal with lower 90s on the Eastern Plains, 60s and 70s for mountain valley’s and 80s for the most part on the Western Slope.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler with highs near 80 in Denver. Then warmer weather returns on Thursday as we stay completely dry.

Changes to the large scale weather pattern over Colorado will start Friday when a few sprinkles are possible in the metro area while the mountains should see at least a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Then better chances for rain should reach Denver and the Front Range over the weekend with 20% chance on Saturday and a 30% chance Saturday night into Sunday. Weekend temperatures will also be much cooler with highs in the 60s.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.