Volunteers Help Connect Homeless With Services

DENVER (CBS4)– A growing number of the homeless living on Denver’s streets are families with young children.

More than half of all those on the streets are families.

The City and County of Denver are teaming up with non-profits to connect those in need with services.

Project Homeless Connect serves as a one-stop shop for the homeless. Community organizations team up with those searching for a home to help them connect with employment resources and services needed to get back on their feet.

Individuals are paired one-on-one with volunteers who help them with resumes, ID cards, even hygiene and haircuts.

Without access to those services, it’s hard to create the foundation to apply or interview for a job. That’s what makes it tough to break the cycle of homelessness.

“It’s hard to break for any number of things. We hear about substance abuse and mental health a lot, but we also hear about income, the loss of jobs, or the cost of housing being too high in the area which present challenges for people to get out of homelessness,” said Interim Director of Denver’s Road Home Chris Conner.

More than 800 volunteers have been trained to help those in need.

