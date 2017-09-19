Suspect Shot After Officers Say He Lured Them Into Chase

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Police say the man who was intentionally trying to engage law enforcement officers in a chase was shot when it ended in Fountain.

Investigators say it all started with a traffic stop about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Security/Widefield area. The suspect was driving failed to pull over and police started to pursue the truck.

The chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph, was called off due to high speeds but then officers say the man came back and the chase continued. One deputy’s car caught on fire.

Law enforcement officers were able to stop the truck in a cul-de-sac where shots were fired. The suspect was injured and rushed to the hospital. He is listed in serious condition.

The suspect has not been identified.

