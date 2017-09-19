Firefighters Gain ‘Upper Hand’ Over Tenderfoot 2 Fire, But Have Warning

Search For Killer After Cyclist Gunned Down On TrailA killer is still on the loose after shooting a bicyclist near a popular trail near Palmer Lake.

Young Scientists Empower Women By Launching Fashion In The LabTwo young women at Colorado State University in Fort Collins are hoping to make science fashionable.

Firefighters Gain 'Upper Hand' Over Tenderfoot 2 Fire, But Have WarningLake Dillion Fire says for now they have an "upper hand" on the Tenderfoot 2 Fire, but warn that residents should be prepared to leave.