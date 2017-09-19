Firefighters Gain ‘Upper Hand’ Over Tenderfoot 2 Fire, But Have Warning

By Chris Spears

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Lake Dillon Fire says for now they have an “upper hand” on the Tenderfoot 2 Fire, but warn that the flames are nowhere near out, and are asking residents to be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The warning is due to a combination of heavy fuels near the fire zone and more warm, dry and windy weather later this week.

Air support on Tuesday helped to lay a large perimeter of slurry while several ground crews worked tirelessly to build containment lines.

The fire’s size was last estimated at 25 acres with no containment. As of this posting there were no evacuation orders in place, but the Corinthian Hills and Oro Grande neighborhoods are being watched carefully.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

