Young Scientists Hope To Empower Women, Launch Fashion In Lab

By Kathy Walsh

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Two young women at Colorado State University in Fort Collins are hoping to make science fashionable.

They want to empower women, promote disease prevention and support research. They’ve come up with a clothing concept they believe can do it all.

Jessie Haugen Frenkel is a graduate student studying immunology. Alexandra Todd is a research associate. Both are studying tuberculosis.

“It is the number one leading cause of death by an infectious disease,” said Frenkel.

The passionate scientists are working to find a cure. But what they’ve seen in the lab sparked another idea.

“It’s called CureGear,” said Frenkel.

When we met the women they were wearing lab coats and leggings, but not your typical tights.

“We can see DNA and protein in it,” explained Frenkel.

The colorful design is science-inspired. It is an image from a microscope of immune cells. The clothing was conceived in the lab when Todd remarked the image seemed celestial.

“And at the time celestial leggings were the rage and I thought, you know, these would be really cool on apparel, on leggings,” said Todd.

With the help of Frenkel’s entrepreneur husband, Daniel, the idea took off. Six months later the trio has three cell-inspired designs, a fully-funded kickstarter and the goal of using the unique leggings to inspire women and girls.

“And kind of break the science stigma,” said Frenkel.

This is the first leg of their business venture. In the future, they hope to raise disease awareness with CureGear and eventually donate to research, all possible by adding fashion to their passion.

LINK: Science-Inspired Leggings Making Science Fashionable

