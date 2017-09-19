‘The Dead Sea Scrolls’ Is Coming To Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Museum of Nature & Science announced Tuesday that “The Dead Sea Scrolls” exhibition is coming to town.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see authentic Dead Sea Scrolls, the ancient manuscripts that include the oldest known Biblical documents.

They date back over 2,000 years.

In addition to the scrolls, the largest collection of artifacts from the Holy Land ever assembled will be on display.

The hundreds of objects will include not only inscriptions and seals, weapons, and stone carvings, but also terra cotta figurines, religious symbols, coins, shoes, jewelry, and more.

A re-creation of the Western Wall from the old city of Jerusalem will also be constructed with an actual three-ton stone from the wall that’s believed to have fallen in the year 70 BCE.

Like in Jerusalem, guests will be able to leave hand-written notes and prayers. Those will then be sent to and placed in the wall in Israel.

In 1947, a Bedouin goat herder stumbled upon a hidden cave along the shore of the Dead Sea, discovering 972 preserved scrolls described by some as the most significant archaeological discovery of the 20th century.

“The Dead Sea Scrolls” will open on March 16, 2018.

LINK: The Dead Sea Scrolls At The Denver Museum Of Nature & Science