Ask A Denver Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

School is back in session and the morning chaos has arrived. It’s time to make your morning meal a bit less hectic, a bit more organized and maybe even a bit more fun.

There are lots of super easy and very healthy breakfast recipes, many of which are even easy enough that you can let the kids make their own breakfasts while you enjoy a cup of coffee. Cook with your children or help them make these on their own, either way you’ll have lots of great, fresh dishes to get you through even the most hectic of morning schedules. Just be sure to plan ahead and pre-cook or pre-cut when you can, as that will make everything even easier.

Terra Walker is a food blogger and cooking-genius who offers up new recipes and ideas on her popular food blog, A Spork in the Road. With a background in biology, genetics and nutrition, she has a strong grasp of what makes a dish healthy while also finding ways to give fun, easy to manage and quite tasty recipes to all of her readers. From kitchen tips to recipes, if you are looking for a quick resource for some new dishes in your repertoire, be sure to swing by A Spork in the Road. Here, Walker offers four great recipes that are simple enough that you can add these to any morning routine.

Warm Whole Grain Cereal with Fruit

Here is a super simple recipe that can be made in less than five minutes. Your older children can easily handle this on their own, or you can help out younger kiddos by helping them with the slicing and chopping. Either way, they’ll love the fresh flavors and you’ll love the lightning-quick speed of this microwave-friendly recipe.This recipe is for one serving, so make sure to double or triple it depending on how many people you’re serving.

Ingredients:

1/2 Cup Whole Grain Cereal – Like Grape Nuts or your favorite granola

1/2 Cup Milk (Cow, nut, or soy)

1 banana or 1 Cup sliced strawberries, or 1 cup whole blue, black, or raspberries

Directions

Combine cereal in milk in a microwaveable bowl Microwave on high for 30 seconds Add fresh fruit Enjoy

Quick & Easy Veggie Scramble

Looking for something a bit heartier? Here’s a great dish for kids to help out with and one that you’ll love serving. Your kids can help with beating the eggs and milk together, cleaning and chopping veggies and more, all depending on their skill level, of course. Plus, you’ll be giving them plenty of fresh veggies to kick start their day. This recipe takes less than 15 minutes and should serve about four people.

Ingredients:

4 Eggs

1/4 Cup Milk

2 Tbsp. Olive Oil

1/2 Cup Sliced Mushrooms

2 Roma Tomatoes, Diced

1/2 Cup Diced Red Onion

2 Cups Fresh Spinach

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Cup Shredded Cheese

Directions:

In a mixing bowl, combine eggs and milk. Whisk until blended, about 2 minutes. Add olive oil to skillet, and heat on medium-high. Add onions and mushrooms to the pan. As soon as the onions and mushrooms begin to cook, add the tomatoes and stir, allowing onions to become translucent. Add spinach, and wilt slightly. Add scrambled egg mixture and stir, combining vegetables into eggs, until eggs are cooked and golden brown. Season with salt and pepper, toss with cheese.

Yogurt & Fruit Bowl with Honey & Nuts

Here’s a fresh morning meal that does double duty. You can whip this all up in a bowl for a quick morning dish, or blend it all up in a blender for a tasty and healthy smoothie on the go. If you want the kiddos to help out here, put their chopping skills to work or let them pick out their favorite fruit for each morning meal. This single-serving option is great for a power punch of energy on a particularly hectic morning.

Ingredients:

1 Cup Plain Greek Yogurt

3/4 Cup Sliced Fresh Fruit (I usually have bananas and strawberries on hand, but any fruit or berries will work here)

1/4 Cup Chopped Nuts (I usually use almonds or cashews, but peanuts are delicious as well)

1 Tbsp. Honey

Directions:

Combine all in a bowl Stir and Enjoy Alternately: Place in blender, add 1/2 – 3/4 cup milk, and puree into a smoothie.

Eggs in the Hole with Tomato Slices

Classics are classics for a reason, and the old stand-by the Egg in a Hole is still a great dish to offer up on any random school day. In less than 10 minutes you can give your family a fresh breakfast, complete with egg and fresh tomatoes. If your kids like to help out in the kitchen, put them to work buttering the bread, carefully cracking the eggs or even doing the whole thing on their own – depending on skill level of course.

Ingredients:

1 Slice of your favorite bread, buttered on both sides

1 Egg

1 Tomato, sliced OR 8 ounces grape tomatoes

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions: