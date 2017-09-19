Acid Attack Victim In France Is From Colorado

By Shawn Chitnis

NIWOT, Colo. (CBS4)– A former graduate of Niwot High School studying overseas in Europe is recovering from an acid attack when she was approached by a woman at a train station in France.

“It was a weak form of acid and after being treated we are all doing much better,” Kelsey Kosten posted on her Facebook page.

Kelsey Kosten (credit: Facebook)

Kosten graduated from Niwot High School in 2015 and currently attends Boston College. She and three other girls were at that train station in Marseilles when the woman threw hydrochloric acid at them.

The university released a statement on Monday explaining all four students plan to stay overseas to finish their studies: “Following the incident, French police arrested a 41-year old French woman who they said suffers from mental illness. Police said the incident was not related to terrorism.”

Jon Wahl graduated the same year as Kosten from Niwot High School and saw her post on Facebook. He was one of many people from Colorado concerned about her after hearing about the attack.

“It’s nice knowing that she’s okay regardless of where she’s at,” he said over the phone. “For others I bet it’s nice knowing she’s safe.”

A spokesman for Boston College explained that while the acid did come into contact with all four students, they were released from a hospital on Sunday.

“The girls’ spirits are good, they said that they were treated for burns as a result of being sprayed in the face with acid,” said Jack Dunn with the university.

This is considered an isolated incident by police in France and those with a connection to the case say it should not stop anyone from pursuing their education overseas.

“You should still be able to if you want to,” said Wahl. “You just got to pay attention to what you’re doing and where you’re doing it.”

