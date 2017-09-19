Fight Over 4/20 Rally Heads To Court

DENVER (CBS4)– A fight over the 4/20 Rally is playing out in the courtroom in Denver.
Civic Center Park was trashed, literally, after this year’s rally. In a review, the City of Denver also cited noise complaints, health violations with food vendors, and security issues with the event.
In late May, the city decided not to allow the organizers to host the rally for three years.
Thousands of people gather in Civic Center Park for the 4/20 Rally, which has become more popular in recent years since the legalization of marijuana in Colorado.
An attorney for the rally is claiming that ban in unconstitutional.
Now the fight has reached a judge.