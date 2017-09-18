More Fossils Found Near Big Discovery Site

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – More fossils were found Monday at the site of the big triceratops discovery last month in Thornton.
Monday’s discovery was just 10 feet away from the original site. The area continues to produce amazing discoveries for crews.
Paleontologists from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science started digging up the bones at the site where a police substation is under construction.
A spokesperson for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science said that the fossil belongs to that of a Triceratops classified as a “sub-adult” in late teens or early 20s.
The bones will be taken back to the lab at the museum where they will be cleaned and reassembled. It is unclear whether the bones will be added to the collection at the museum in Denver.
Just days after the initial discovery of the fossil, crews also uncovered a Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth.