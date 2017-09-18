More Fossils Found Near Big Discovery Site

Body Found On Kenai Beach Was Missing Colorado BoaterAlaska authorities have confirmed a body found on a Kenai River beach last week was that of a missing boater from Colorado.

More Fossils Found Near Big Discovery SiteMore Triceratops fossils were found Monday at the site of the big triceratops discovery last month in Thornton.

CDOT Hiring Plow Drivers For WinterThe official start of Fall is still days away, but it's time to start thinking about snow and who will be behind the wheel of those plows.