Center Plumlee Returning To Nuggets On 3-year, $41 Million Deal

DENVER (AP) — Restricted free agent center Mason Plumlee has agreed to return to the Denver Nuggets on a three-year, $41 million deal.

His agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed the deal Monday to The Associated Press.

Plumlee averaged 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists after being acquired in a February deal that sent Jusuf Nurkic to Portland. Plumlee fit in seamlessly with fellow big man Nikola Jokic, who has become the face of the franchise.

The Nuggets opened up their wallets this off-season after improving by seven games last season only to still miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year. They also signed four-time All-Star Paul Millsap to a three-year deal worth about $90 million.

Plumlee’s deal was first reported by ESPN.

By PAT GRAHAM, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

