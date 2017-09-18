Cops Arrest Man Trying To Rob Pizzeria That Was Robbed Hours Earlier

CBS Local — Usually it’s the victim of a robbery saying they were at the wrong place at the wrong time. In the California city of Covina however, a crook was busted after allegedly trying to hold up a pizza parlor that was already robbed less than three hours earlier.

According to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune, someone broke into the Pizza Chalet around 2 a.m. local time on Sept. 12. Whoever smashed the restaurant’s front window reportedly made off with $1,500 before police arrived. As the owner was cleaning up his burglarized shop, 19-year-old Ernest Ramirez allegedly entered the Pizza Chalet around 4:20 a.m. with a similar crime on his mind.

What Ramirez didn’t know was Covina police had already added an extra patrol to the area after the first break-in that morning. As Ramirez reportedly held the owner at knife-point, cops checking in on the pizza shop nabbed the unlucky robber after the owner took the opportunity to alert police.

Lt. Trevor Gaumer says Ramirez was taken into custody after resisting orders to surrender and trying to escape through the already broken window. He was reportedly treated for minor injuries after scuffling with police.

Ramirez was booked at Covina jail on suspicion of armed robbery, resisting arrest, and the unofficial charge of bad timing.