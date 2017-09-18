Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Warmer Weather Will Increase Fire Danager

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Coming off our coolest weekend in three months, temperatures will start to warm back up on Monday with highs in the lower and middle 80s along the Front Range.

Similar temperatures are expected on Tuesday along with an increase in wind. Southwest winds could reach 20 mph along with gusts up to 40 mph. The effect will be an elevated fire danger. And therefore a Fire Weather Watch has been posted for Tuesday afternoon for all the areas in yellow on the map below. The immediate Denver metro area is not included but the foothills of Jefferson, Boulder, and Larimer Counties along with all locations south and southeast of the metro area are included.

Also contributing to the fire danger will be extremely low relative humidity thanks to very dry air across Colorado. We expect virtually no chance for rain anywhere in Colorado through Thursday.

