Overnight Work On I-25 Means Delays For Drivers

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation and Hamon Infrastructure will perform overnight work on Interstate 25 between 136th and 120th Avenues this week, causing delays and detours for motorists.
On Monday and Tuesday lanes of I-25 will be fully closed in the southbound direction from 136th Avenue to 120th Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can take 136th Avenue west, to southbound Huron Street, then head east to 120th Avenue where they can access I-25 southbound.
On Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21, northbound lanes of I-25 will be fully closed from 120th Avenue to 136th Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Motorists can take eastbound 120th Avenue to northbound Washington Street, then left onto westbound 136th Avenue to northbound I-25.
Detour routes are expected to have up to 25 minute delays.
The closures are necessary for installation of new storm sewer infrastructure across I-25.
