COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Overnight Work On I-25 Means Delays For Drivers

Filed Under: 120th Avenue, 136th Avenue, CDOT, I-25, Interstate 25, Thornton

By Andrea Flores

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation and Hamon Infrastructure will perform overnight work on Interstate 25 between 136th and 120th Avenues this week, causing delays and detours for motorists.

On Monday and Tuesday lanes of I-25 will be fully closed in the southbound direction from 136th Avenue to 120th Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can take 136th Avenue west, to southbound Huron Street, then head east to 120th Avenue where they can access I-25 southbound.

On Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21, northbound lanes of I-25 will be fully closed from 120th Avenue to 136th Avenue between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Motorists can take eastbound 120th Avenue to northbound Washington Street, then left onto westbound 136th Avenue to northbound I-25.

Detour routes are expected to have up to 25 minute delays.

The closures are necessary for installation of new storm sewer infrastructure across I-25.

Andrea Flores is a reporter for CBS4. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter @AndreaFloresTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch