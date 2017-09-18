Denver’s First Energy Day To Take Place At East High School

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s first ever Energy Day Festival will take place Sept. 23 at East High School.
The event is meant to show kids fun skills surrounding Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and get them thinking about a possible STEM career.
It’s put on by the Consumer Energy Alliance and the Consumer Energy Education Foundation to help Cities that are experiencing a shortage in this critical workforce.
The event will have more than 40 demonstrations and exhibits, including and interactive sandbox kids can learn from.
The “Energy Day Festival” will be held at East High School and is free to the public.
For more information, visit energydayfestival.org.