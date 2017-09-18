Lightning Delays Cowboys-Broncos Game

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Fans who attended the Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys game at Mile High Stadium were treated to several irregular occasions on Sunday.

Fans exiting the game kept emphasizing their shock over the price of tickets, the lightning delay, and the victory for Denver.

“That was a statement win for the broncos,” said Broncos fan Ian Sachs.

A 42-17 score ended the game, with Denver walking out on top.

The game was one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, as the Cowboys do not travel to Denver as frequent as many other teams.

The first quarter was abruptly brought to a stop after light rain and lightning rolled through Denver.

“The lightning delay, yeah, it kind of sucked,” one Cowboys fan told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas.

“I didn’t see any lightning when they called the delay, it was ridiculous,” said Broncos fan Josi Robinson.

According to CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, the lightning did come close to the stadium. One strike registered only two miles away from Mile High stadium.

“The fans, most of the people went inside,” said Broncos fan Sheryl Ziegler.

“There was 80,000 people in the concourse,” Sachs said.

“When we went inside, we were squished together,” said Broncos fan Presley Dhaenens.

Many told CBS4 they were more shocked by the price of the tickets for the game, than the delay or outcome.

“Tickets aren’t cheap these days,” said Broncos fan Steve Sutton.

After-market nosebleed tickets for the game were upwards of $300 on websites like StubHub.

“It was kind of unbelievable,” said Broncos fan Erik Sevier.

“I compared them to the rest of the season’s games,” a Cowboys fan said. “It is $100 more than the next expensive game.”

Many of the high-priced seats were purchased by Dallas fans. However, with abnormally high prices for just as high of seats, some said the cost was too much.

“I would never do that, never pay that much,” said Tyler King, a Cowboys fan who bought fair-market tickets.

