Colorado Ticket Wins $133.2 Million Powerball Jackpot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Powerball ticket sold in Grand Junction won the $133.2 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing.

Colorado Lottery officials say the ticket was purchase at the Lucky Me convenience store.

Until Saturday, the largest Powerball prize won in Colorado was $90 million won by a tow truck driver in Rifle in 2014.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31 and the Powerball was 24. The winner has until March 15, 2018 to claim the prize.

Two other Powerball players who bought tickets in Grand Junction won large prizes. A ticket sold at a Walmart Fuel Center won $100,000 and a ticket sold at a Safeway won $50,000.

