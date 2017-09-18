2 Michigan Zoo Bears Are Retiring In Colorado

2 Michigan Zoo Bears Are Retiring In ColoradoTwo bears that have been living at a Michigan zoo for nearly 20 years are getting a bigger yard.

Child Abuse Suspect Turns Himself In To AuthoritiesThe man described as Jefferson County's "Most Wanted" suspect turned himself into authorities over the weekend.

5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment FireFive people were hurt in an early morning apartment fire in Aurora. More than a dozen people were forced out of their home.