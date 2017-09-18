5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment Fire

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Five people were hurt in an early morning apartment fire in Aurora. More than a dozen people were forced out of their home.
The Aurora Fire Department says the fire began around 2 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex off of 12th Avenue and N. Dallas Street. Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Firefighters say those injuries ranged from severe to minor.
Families who live in the complex say they woke up to the fire alarms going off.
“I saw a lot of fire and a lot of smoke, it was scary,” one resident told CBS 4 News. “I took out my babies as fast as I could.”
The spokesman for the Aurora Fire Department says 11 units in the building were damaged. The American Red Cross says after talking with the apartment manager, there were about 18 people who will need assistance and will not be able to return to their homes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
By Makenzie O’Keefe