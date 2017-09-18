COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment Fire

Filed Under: 12th Avenue, Aurora, Aurora Fire Department, North Dallas Street, Red Cross

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Five people were hurt in an early morning apartment fire in Aurora. More than a dozen people were forced out of their home.

The Aurora Fire Department says the fire began around 2 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex off of 12th Avenue and N. Dallas Street. Five people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Firefighters say those injuries ranged from severe to minor.

dallas st fire 6vo frame 276 5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment Fire

(credit: CBS)

Families who live in the complex say they woke up to the fire alarms going off.

dallas st fire 6vo frame 96 5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment Fire

(credit: CBS)

“I saw a lot of fire and a lot of smoke, it was scary,” one resident told CBS 4 News. “I took out my babies as fast as I could.”

dallas st fire 6vo frame 546 5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment Fire

(credit: CBS)

The spokesman for the Aurora Fire Department says 11 units in the building were damaged. The American Red Cross says after talking with the apartment manager, there were about 18 people who will need assistance and will not be able to return to their homes.

dallas st fire 6vo frame 846 5 Hurt In Early Morning Apartment Fire

(credit: CBS)

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

By Makenzie O’Keefe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch