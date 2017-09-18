Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Family Together For First Time

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Perhaps the most famous giraffe family in the world was together for the first time Monday.

April the giraffe, her son Tajiri, and Taj’s father Oliver were all in a shared space for the first time since Taj’s birth in April.

The Animal Adventure Park posted photos of the union on Facebook.

“One BIG Happy Family!” they posted. “Our giraffe family shared space for the first time this morning and we are happy to announce a successful introduction.”

As promised in the post, the park followed up with a video of the three coming together. It’s just over three-minutes-long, and shows the giraffe family enjoying a quiet morning outside the barn on a foggy morning.

In the video, Oliver appears to take little notice of Tajiri, instead being more interested in April, until near the end when the two come nose-to-nose for a moment.

