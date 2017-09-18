COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Animal Adventure Park’s Giraffe Family Together For First Time

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – Perhaps the most famous giraffe family in the world was together for the first time Monday.

April the giraffe, her son Tajiri, and Taj’s father Oliver were all in a shared space for the first time since Taj’s birth in April.

The Animal Adventure Park posted photos of the union on Facebook.

“One BIG Happy Family!” they posted. “Our giraffe family shared space for the first time this morning and we are happy to announce a successful introduction.”

As promised in the post, the park followed up with a video of the three coming together. It’s just over three-minutes-long, and shows the giraffe family enjoying a quiet morning outside the barn on a foggy morning.

In the video, Oliver appears to take little notice of Tajiri, instead being more interested in April, until near the end when the two come nose-to-nose for a moment.

The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.

Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.

april giraffe baby Animal Adventure Parks Giraffe Family Together For First Time

(credit: Animal Adventure Park / Facebook)

Tajiri’s name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili.

The Animal Adventure Park is an interactive and educational animal park located 15 minutes outside of Binghamton. They opened for the summer season on Monday, May 15.

They will move to their fall hours, effective after Labor Day, which are Friday to Sunday only, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Oct. 22, when they close for the winter.

