Denver Broncos Trevor Siemian Sets Records

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos showed up strong during the first half of their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Vice President of Public and Community Relations for the Broncos, Patrick Smyth, tweeted just before the end of the first half, saying Quarterback Trevor Siemian set a record in the first half of the game.

QB @TrevorSiemian has three TD passes in the first half, the first time a Bronco accomplished that since 12/20/15 at PIT (Brock Osweiler). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 17, 2017

Smyth went on to say Siemian tied the longest active streak in the NFL by throwing multiple touchdown passes in three consecutive games.

In the third quarter, Siemian threw his fourth touchdown pass of the game to TE Virgil Green. That TD tied a career high for Siemian, and is the most touchdown passes by a Bronco at home since Peyton Manning did it against the Miami Dolphins in 2014.

Broncos QB @TrevorSiemian ties a career high with 4 pass TDs, the most by a Bronco at home since 11/23/14 vs. Miami (Peyton Manning, 4). — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) September 17, 2017

Siemian was announced as the starting quarterback for the 2017 season in August.

In 2016, Siemian started 14 of the 16 regular season games, throwing for 3,401 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

