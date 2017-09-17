‘Shocking and Jarring’ Hit & Run Crash Claims Life

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that killed a man in Denver.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Franklin Street early Sunday morning.

Pieces of the two cars involved in the deadly wreck lie scattered along the street and sidewalk.

Braxton Burns, a witness to the aftermath, recalls the haunting images of the victim who was ejected from a vehicle in front of Burns’ apartment.

“There was a body lying in the grass,” Burns said.

“Definitely very shocking and jarring situation,” said Daniel Bewley, another witness and a neighbor.

Bewley and his girlfriend heard the smash and saw that their parked Jeep had also been hit.

“We (looked) out our window and (saw) two guys running away down the alley,” Bewley said of the occupants of one vehicle.

Police arrested the suspect driver soon after.

A shattered phone remained at the scene until morning when the glare of cracked glass caught the eye of a passerby.

Burns contacted CBS4 because he wanted to get the phone back to its rightful owner.

He said that calls and texts had been flooding in to the phone all day that he did not want to answer.

“I didn’t want to be the bearer of bad news,” Burns told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia. “This person has people that are calling, like C.J., his uncle… (texting) if he made it home from the bar to let them know.”

Burns said he also came across many photos on the Verizon iPhone.

“It seems like this person has a lot of kids. At least four or five if not a large family. And it looks like they love him a lot. And I really would like them to have their phone back… and all the memories that are on it. That’s what’s important… because, who knows: that might be the only pictures of their dad they have,” Burns added.

CBS4 contacted Denver police about the lost phone, who sent an officer to pick it up.

As of Sunday evening, the deceased victim had not been identified, nor had the suspect driver.

Investigators were looking into whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

