Seahawks Bennett Continues To Sit For Anthem In Home Opener

SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Bennett was the first Seattle Seahawks player announced during pregame introductions before the home opener against San Francisco, receiving one of the loudest ovations.

It was the second show of support for Seattle’s outspoken defensive end on Sunday.

Defensive end Michael Bennett #72 of the Seattle Seahawks, center, sitting, is joined by teammates defensive end Frank Clark #55, left, running back Thomas Rawls #34, second from left, center Justin Britt #68 and defensive end Cliff Avril #56 on the bench during the national anthem before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Outside of CenturyLink Field, a group of protesters supporting Bennett gathered prior to the game. The group expressed its support for Bennett after he says he was subjected to racial profiling and excessive force when Las Vegas police detained him last month. Protesters also showed support for quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is still without a job after his anthem protests a year ago. It was a small protest with about 50 people participating.

Center Justin Britt #68 of the Seattle Seahawks, left, and running back Thomas Rawls #34, right, join defensive end Michael Bennett #72 on the bench during the national anthem before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

When the anthem began on Sunday, Bennett took what’s become his usual seat on the bench. Seattle center Justin Britt and running back Thomas Rawls stood next to Bennett each with a hand on his shoulder during the anthem. Teammates Cliff Avril and Frank Clark also sat with Bennett for the final few bars for the final moments of the anthem.

