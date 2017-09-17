Police: One Dead In Hit And Run

Badji's Late Goal Gives Rapids 1-1 Draw With NYCFC Dominique Badji scored in the 88th minute to give the Colorado Rapids a 1-1 tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Rockies Rout Padres 16-0, Gain Ground In Wild Card RaceTyler Anderson pitched six innings in his first start since returning from left knee surgery, Charlie Blackmon set an NL season record for RBIs by a leadoff man, and the Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 16-0 on Saturday night in a game marred by a near brawl.