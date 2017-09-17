Police: One Dead In Hit And Run

DENVER (CBS4) – One person is dead after police say two cars crashed early Sunday morning.

Police say it was hit and run near 14th Avenue and Franklin Street.

Denver police say one man was arrested and the suspect vehicle has been recovered.

“The run vehicle didn’t make it very far from the scene,” said DPD spokesperson, John White.

Two people were originally taken into custody, but one was let go.

Investigators are determining if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Details about the victim or what caused the crash have not been released.

