Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our Colorado cool down continues into the second half of the weekend. High temperatures across the state will again be mostly in the 70s and 60s with just a handful of temps in southeastern parts of the state making it into the low 80s.

There is a chance for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and evening for the mountains and eastern plains developing as the day goes on. A few of the storms from Denver down into southern Colorado could be severe with strong winds, hail and brief heavy rain a possibility.

This will give us a chance for thunderstorms passing through the Mile High City for the Bronco game which kicks off at 2:25 pm. There is a 30 percent chance for storms from half-time through the end of the game.

Monday will begin a really nice stretch of dry weather. With temperatures in and around the Denver metro area warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s with lots of sunshine.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years!