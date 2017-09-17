Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – Our Colorado cool down continues into the second half of the weekend. High temperatures across the state will again be mostly in the 70s and 60s with just a handful of temps in southeastern parts of the state making it into the low 80s.

There is a chance for thunderstorms for Sunday afternoon and evening for the mountains and eastern plains developing as the day goes on. A few of the storms from Denver down into southern Colorado could be severe with strong winds, hail and brief heavy rain a possibility.

severe weather outlook nutu Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

This will give us a chance for thunderstorms passing through the Mile High City for the Bronco game which kicks off at 2:25 pm. There is a 30 percent chance for storms from half-time through the end of the game.

broncos daypart forecast nutu Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

Monday will begin a really nice stretch of dry weather. With temperatures in and around the Denver metro area warming into the upper 70s to mid 80s with lots of sunshine.

5day Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

fall colors Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Possible Severe Storms

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch