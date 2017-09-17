Lottery: ‘Someone In Grand Junction Is Now $133.2 Million Richer’

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three lottery tickets sold in Grand Junction rolled in big bucks for their owners Saturday night.
Grand prize was the Powerball jackpot — estimated at $133.2 million — won with a ticket purchased at the Lucky Me store on Patterson Road, according to the Colorado Lottery’s congratulatory Facebook post.
“And WOW there must be something in the water,” the Lottery’s post continued, “because we had two more big Powerball winners and they were both sold in Grand Junction.”
A ticket purchased at the Walmart Fuel Center on Warrior Way won $100,000. Another bought at the Safeway on Horizon Drive snared $50,000.
The winning numbers drawn Saturday night: 17-18-24-25-31, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2.