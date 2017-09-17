Joseph Becomes 7th Broncos Head Coach To Start 2-0

DENVER (CBS4) – Vance Joseph is only the seventh Broncos head coach to start his career 2-0.
The Broncos beat the Dallas Cowboys, 42-17, Sunday.
Joseph joins Frank Filchock (1960), Jack Faulkner (1962), Red Miller (1977), Wade Phillips (1993), Josh McDaniels (2009), and Gary Kubiak (2015) as the only coaches to begin their career with the team with two straight wins.
Of those coaches, Miller, McDaniels, and Kubiak are the only ones to win more than their first two with both Miller and McDaniels racking up six straight wins and Kubiak seven.
Next week, the Broncos travel the Buffalo to take on the Bills. The 11 a.m. MT game will be broadcast on CBS4.