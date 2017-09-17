Broncos 1st Round Pick Bolles Injured, Carted Off Field

DENVER (AP) – Broncos rookie left tackle Garett Bolles was carted off the field with a lower left leg injury in the third quarter.

Bolles was hurt on a running play near the goal line Sunday against Dallas. He immediately signaled to the sideline to come out and check on him. After being loaded into the cart, he waved to the crowd as he was driven off the field.

gettyimages 848621376 Broncos 1st Round Pick Bolles Injured, Carted Off Field

Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles winces in pain after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2017. (Photo by Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

gettyimages 848621472 Broncos 1st Round Pick Bolles Injured, Carted Off Field

Denver Broncos tackle Garett Bolles acknowledges the fans while leaving the field after suffering a leg injury in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2017. (Photo by Steve Nehf/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Bolles was taken with the 20th overall pick in the draft out of Utah.

Donald Stephenson took Bolles’ place protecting quarterback Trevor Siemian’s blind side. Denver receiver Bennie Fowler has been ruled out with a concussion.

