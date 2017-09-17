Domata Peko Extends DT Starting Streak To Longest In NFL

Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Domata Peko

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko has the longest active starting streak for defensive tackles in the NFL.

With his first play against the Dallas Cowboys, Peko started in his 114th straight game.

gettyimages 830639172 Domata Peko Extends DT Starting Streak To Longest In NFL

Domata Peko (credit: Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 32-year-old Peko agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos in March, joining his cousin Kyle Peko on the team.

“I’m on Year 12, but I feel good. My body is feeling great,” Peko said. “God has been keeping me strong and keeping me healthy, but I still have that hunger. I want to get a ring. I want to win a championship. That’s what keeps me going. Also, my family, I’m playing for my children and for my wife. Those are motivations for me.

peko wet 29 Domata Peko Extends DT Starting Streak To Longest In NFL

(credit: CBS)

“I think that’s what keeps me young and alive. I think you see guys when they get a little older, they start losing their love for the game. But, for me, I still love the waking up in the morning and coming out here to hit O-linemen and hitting running backs. That’s fun to me. I love that stuff.”

For his 172-game career, Domata Peko has 18.5 sacks and 265 tackles, two of which game in last week’s Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Together 4 Colorado
Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch