Domata Peko Extends DT Starting Streak To Longest In NFL

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko has the longest active starting streak for defensive tackles in the NFL.

With his first play against the Dallas Cowboys, Peko started in his 114th straight game.

The 32-year-old Peko agreed to a two-year, $7.5 million deal with the Broncos in March, joining his cousin Kyle Peko on the team.

“I’m on Year 12, but I feel good. My body is feeling great,” Peko said. “God has been keeping me strong and keeping me healthy, but I still have that hunger. I want to get a ring. I want to win a championship. That’s what keeps me going. Also, my family, I’m playing for my children and for my wife. Those are motivations for me.

“I think that’s what keeps me young and alive. I think you see guys when they get a little older, they start losing their love for the game. But, for me, I still love the waking up in the morning and coming out here to hit O-linemen and hitting running backs. That’s fun to me. I love that stuff.”

For his 172-game career, Domata Peko has 18.5 sacks and 265 tackles, two of which game in last week’s Broncos game against the Los Angeles Chargers.