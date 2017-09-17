Broncos Game Goes Into Weather Delay

DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos game against the Dallas Cowboys moved into a weather delay Sunday afternoon.

The referee called the delay toward the end of the first quarter due to lightning in the area.

Fans were cleared from the stands as a safety precaution.

Patrick Smyth, the Executive Vice President of Public & Community Relations for the Broncos, tweeted the delay could be up to 60 minutes.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Smyth updated, saying that the game would resume at 4 p.m. after a short warm up for players.

Historically, weather delays for the Broncos don’t happen all that often.

Smyth said that the Broncos last had an 86-minute-long weather delay in their game last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The last home delay was the 2013 opener against the Baltimore Ravens. That delay lasted for 33 minutes.

At the time of the delay, the Broncos were leading the Cowboys, 7-0, with quarterback Trevor Siemian leading the way, throwing for a touchdown off 92 yards.

The Broncos and Cowboys weren’t the only game to be delayed due to the weather.

The Rockies were hosting the San Diego Padres, when the field had to be covered and play suspended.