Fowler, Bolles Ruled Out For Rest Of Game Against Cowboys

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Broncos offensive players are out for the rest of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Broncos wide receiver Bennie Fowler has been ruled out with a possible concussion.

Fowler went down hard in the end zone, hitting his head on the turf while trying to make a catch.

Bennie Fowler (credit: CBS)

Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations, Patrick Smyth, tweeted that, as a result of the injury, Fowler is out for the game with a possible concussion.

The attempted catch was one of three times in the game Fowler was targeted.

Fowler made one catch for eight yards in the game.

In the third quarter, offensive lineman Garett Bolles sustained a leg injury.

Initially Bolles was ruled questionable to return, but has since been ruled out for the game.

