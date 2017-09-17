Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aspen need the public’s help identifying a group of people who are suspected of stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry.
Five suspects are seen in surveillance images in an unknown jewelry store last week.
Investigators believe three of them cased the store to pinpoint the most valuable items.
Some of the suspects reportedly distracted the employees while two other suspects took off with the jewelry.
Police say the stolen jewelry included one pendant worth $45,000 and two sets of earrings each worth more than $25,000.
Police encourage the public to call (970) 920-5400 if you recognize the suspects.