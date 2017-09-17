Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

Filed Under: Aspen Police, Jewelry Theft

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aspen need the public’s help identifying a group of people who are suspected of stealing $100,000 worth of jewelry.

jewel theif1 Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

(credit: Aspen Police Department)

jewel thief5 Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

(credit: Aspen Police Department)

Five suspects are seen in surveillance images in an unknown jewelry store last week.

jewel thief4 Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

(credit: Aspen Police Department)

Investigators believe three of them cased the store to pinpoint the most valuable items.

jewel thief2 Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

(credit: Aspen Police Department)

Some of the suspects reportedly distracted the employees while two other suspects took off with the jewelry.

jewel thief3 Police: Thieves Make Off With $100K Worth Of Jewelry

(credit: Aspen Police Department)

Police say the stolen jewelry included one pendant worth $45,000 and two sets of earrings each worth more than $25,000.

Police encourage the public to call (970) 920-5400 if you recognize the suspects.

