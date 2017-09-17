Chargers’ Gates Sets Mark With 112th TD As TE

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Antonio Gates of the Chargers has caught his 112th touchdown pass as a tight end, breaking his tie with Tony Gonzalez for the NFL record.

The 37-year-old Gates caught a 7-yard pass from Philip Rivers midway through the third quarter to surpass Gonzalez’s mark.

The milestone is another remarkable achievement for the 37-year-old Gates, who didn’t play college football and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He teamed up with Rivers on the 85th TD pass of their parallel careers, but their first in Los Angeles after starting in San Diego.

Gates also made his 900th reception in the first half, becoming the third tight end in NFL history to hit the mark.

