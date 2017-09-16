Ronald McDonald House Teams Up With Goldfish Swim School

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4)– For 8-year-old Aubriana and her 2-year-old brother Carl the last month as been a little crazy. Last month, their mom had another baby nine weeks early.

“We went to the hospital, they tried to stop my wife’s labor, they were unsuccessful at doing that, flew her to Denver,” Justin Fey explained.

That meant that dad and Archuleta County Judge Justin Fey, has had to spend the last month traveling back and forth between Denver and Pagosa Springs.

“It’s been pretty trying just having the family broken up and traveling and having none of the comforts of home. We came here in an emergency situation with really nothing, kind of the clothes that we had and my wife was flown, so it’s been a trying month.”

The Feys have been graciously hosted by the Ronald McDonald House and on Saturday, Aubriana and Carl got to just be kids thanks to Patrick and Amy Turner, co-owners of the newly-opened Goldfish Swim School in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood.

“They are normal families that have been displaced from their homes and they are just looking to have a little normalcy in their life,” said Amy Turner.

Amy used to donate her time cooking for these families each week. Now she’s able to provide for these families in a different way. Using swimming as a way to heal.

“Just that they aren’t thinking about anyone sick in their life—they’re having a fun, kid day.”

The Turners hope to be able to provide many more swim opportunities like today’s to other Ronald McDonald families in the future.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.