Police Hope To Catch Perfume Thieves

Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Denver Police, Perfume Theft

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes the couple wanted in a high-end perfume heist.

The couple walked into the store on Sept. 9, grabbed several bottles of high-end perfume and cologne.

perfume suspects Police Hope To Catch Perfume Thieves

(credit: Denver Police)

Then they ran away.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

