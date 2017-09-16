‘Clay For Kids’ Event Benefits The Adoption Exchange

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The 14th annual “Clay for Kids” sporting clay event is set to kick off on Sept. 22 that will help benefit local children’s charities.

The event is hosted by BluSky Restoration Contractors and features the sport of sporting clays, a form of clay pigeon shooting. A typical course has 10 to 15 different shooting stations over natural terrain.

Every year BluSky raises funds to benefit children’s and family related charities.

“At BluSky we believe that loving families are just good for everyone and good for communities and knowing that The Adoption Exchange has worked for over 30 years successfully doing this, placing nearly 9,000 children in forever families throughout the foster care system, we just felt strongly about the mission and how we could partner with them and we like helping local children’s charities,” said BluSky spokesman Dan Flanagan.

So far they have raised $400,000. All the proceeds from this year’s event will go to The Adoption Exchange.

“At The Adoption Exchange, we’re focused on helping kids get out of the foster care system and find the right families that can help them really heal and thrive in life,” said Chrissey Buckely of The Adoption Exchange. “Not only does and event like this help us to find more families and homes for these kids but it also helps to raise critical awareness of the issues that are surrounding these kids and families.”

“Clay for Kids” will be held at the Kiowa Creek Sporting Club. For more information visit: http://goblusky.com/about-blusky/philanthropy/