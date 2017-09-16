Broncos Week 2 Injury Report: Darian Stewart, Ron Leary Questionable Against Dallas

By Rick Brown

Both the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and the Denver Broncos (1-0) have a few injuries to report. That said, the few injuries they did report consist of key players on both teams that are listed as questionable, and their playing status is unknown. For Denver Broncos, Zach Kerr is listed as questionable, but was able to lightly participate in practice.

Ron Leary was placed into the concussion protocol after his injury in Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. He is working diligently to get through the NFL-mandated five-step process before he can get back on the field.

Lastly, Darren Stewart is listed as questionable with a groin injury. Stewart did participate in practice on Thursday and Friday and looks to be on the right track to play in Sunday’s game. If any of these two key players misses Sunday’s game, it will be difficult to fill the void in leadership and experience.

Leary And Stewart Bring Stability To Denver Broncos

After finishing in the bottom of the league in rushing, it was a priority of the Broncos to build a new offensive line. To help and bolster this new offensive line, the Broncos went out and made Leary this year’s big free agent signing. The sixth-year veteran joins the Broncos’ offensive line from the Dallas Cowboys. In the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, the offensive line looked vastly improved and Leary was a big part of that transformation. The run game took a significant step back when Connor McGovern replaced Leary. The NFL has mandated Leary pass a five-step protocol before he can return to the field. The Broncos are going to need Leary if the team wants to win the battle in the trenches against the talented Cowboys’ defensive line.

The Broncos’ defensive side of the ball is going to be missing some players for Monday’s game. Safety Darian Stewart injured his groin in the game against the Chargers and sat out of practice on Wednesday. He was a light participant for Thursday and Friday’s practice. Stewart has more responsibilities since the Broncos released T.J. Ward after the preseason. Second-year starter Justin Simmons is still learning, so Stewart has to become the a mentor and leader in order for the No Fly Zone to continue to dominate the passing lanes. Rookie cornerback Brendan Langley is listed as Out and will be missing Sunday’s game with a knee injury. If Stewart doesn’t make it, the Broncos could suddenly be rather thin in the secondary.

Cowboys Healthy For The Matchup Against The Denver Broncos On Sunday

Starting cornerback Orlando Scandrick and middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens are listed as Out and will miss Sunday’s game. The loss of Scandrick could affect the ability of the Cowboy’s defense to effectively cover the Broncos’ talented set of wide receivers. Starting safety Bryon Jones is listed as Questionable with a groin injury. If Jones does miss Sunday’s game, then the Cowboys’ secondary will be starting rookie safety Xavier Woods.

On offense, Cowboys’ wide receiver Terrance Williams is listed as Questionable. This talented player is a key weapon for Dak Prescott and made a big impact against the New York Giants. If Williams were to miss the game this Sunday, the Cowboys may have to start another rookie in Noah Brown, or move Cole Beasley to the outside. It will be interesting to see who lines up on the opposite side of Dez Bryant on Sunday.

Denver Broncos Injury Report

Questionable:

(DE) Kerr, Zach (Foot) – Limited Participation in Practice

(G) Leary, Ron (Concussion) – Limited Participation in Practice

(S) Stewart, Darian (Groin) – Limited Participation in Practice

Out:

(RB) Booker, Devontae (Wrist) – Limited Participation in Practice

(DE) Crick, Jared (Back) – Did Not Participate in Practice

(CB) Langley, Brendan (Knee) – Did Not Participate in Practice

(QB) Lynch, Paxton (Shoulder (Right)) – Did Not Participate in Practice

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report



Questionable:

(FS) Jones, Bryon (Groin) – Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) Williams, Terrance (Ankle) – Limited Participation in Practice

Out:

(MLB) Hitchens, Anthony (Knee) – Did Not Participate in Practice

(CB) Scandrick, Orlando (Hand) – Did Not Participate in Practice