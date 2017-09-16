Broncos Continue To Juggle Defensive Linemen

Filed Under: Denver Broncos

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos moved defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the active roster on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Tyrique Jarett was waived.

gettyimages 528647034 Broncos Continue To Juggle Defensive Linemen

Kyle Peko (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Last weekend, hours before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Peko was waived and Jarett added to the active roster.

Jarett played in the game and recorded one tackle.

gettyimages 841071694 Broncos Continue To Juggle Defensive Linemen

Tyrique Jarrett of the Denver Broncos plays against the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game August 19 in Santa Clara, California. (credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Peko played in one game for the Broncos last year as a rookie out of Oregon State University.

He now joins his cousin, Domato Peko, on the Broncos’ D-line. Domato, also a tackle, was signed in off-season from the Cincinnati Bengals where he was voted team captain for eight consecutive seasons.

gettyimages 830639172 Broncos Continue To Juggle Defensive Linemen

Domata Peko (credit: Quinn Harris/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Domato Peko is No. 94.

The Broncos announced Kyle Peko will wear No. 90.

 


        

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch