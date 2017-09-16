Broncos Continue To Juggle Defensive Linemen

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos moved defensive tackle Kyle Peko to the active roster on Saturday.
Defensive tackle Tyrique Jarett was waived.
Last weekend, hours before the team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Peko was waived and Jarett added to the active roster.
Jarett played in the game and recorded one tackle.
Peko played in one game for the Broncos last year as a rookie out of Oregon State University.
He now joins his cousin, Domato Peko, on the Broncos’ D-line. Domato, also a tackle, was signed in off-season from the Cincinnati Bengals where he was voted team captain for eight consecutive seasons.
Domato Peko is No. 94.
The Broncos announced Kyle Peko will wear No. 90.