Suspect Steals Several Bicycles, Gets Away

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes a man wanted for stealing several bicycles.

The man captured on surveillance video was spotted walking into a parking garage on Josephine Street on Aug. 31.

(credit: Denver Police)

Once inside, he broke into storage lockers and got away with several bicycles.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

