Aspen Police Find Homeless Men Preparing Lobster, Lamb

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — An Aspen police officer started a recent shift with a routine call: Checking on reports of smoke in a wooded area.
But when Aspen Police Sgt. Rob Fabrocini arrived at the spot that’s a popular campsite for homeless people, he found two men with lobster tails, rack of lamb and salmon steaks loaded onto a small grill.
Fabrocini told The Aspen Times that the men also had a 12-pack of Stella Artois beer to accompany their meal.
Fabrocini, who joked that he dined on cold pizza that Tuesday, said the men told him they just received a paycheck and were celebrating.
The men weren’t cited. Fabrocini suggested another spot they could finish cooking without risk of fire catching in dry woods.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)