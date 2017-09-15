Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

By Dominic Garcia

LONDON (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his Denver delegation are safe following an attack at a train station in London. The group was overseas on building business relationships and enhancing security with London officials.

Hancock says they had just arrived at the London stock exchange when they learned of the bomb attack. It happened at the Parsons Green London Underground train station. The blast injured at least 29 people, many suffering from “flash burn” injuries.

Security in the city has been stepped up.

@CityofDenver delegation safe after alleged terrorist incident on @LondonUK__ train. Please pray for affected individuals and their families — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) September 15, 2017

“We passed the Scotland Yard today where the security briefing was taking place we saw a lot of the media cued up to meet with the officials there,” said Hancock.

He went on to say while he feels a sense of urgency in London, there’s an even stronger sense of resilience among the people of London.

“They’re very concerned but at the same time they recognize they’re not going to be impacted by the unfortunate, thoughtless attacks of those who want to do nothing more than hurt the individuals who are here in this great country,” he told CBS4 News.

In the coming days the British Army will be deployed on the streets of London to monitor the situation. Hancock says they’re now in London to not only build business relationships, but personal ones.

“Certainly people are thoughtful and aware of what occurred in their city today. And we are thoughtful and aware of what occurred and we’re just remaining in prayer and thoughtfulness for the people who have been injured today.”

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.