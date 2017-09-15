Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

Filed Under: London, Michael Hancock, Parsons Green London Underground Station, Terror Attack

By Dominic Garcia

LONDON (CBS4)– Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his Denver delegation are safe following an attack at a train station in London. The group was overseas on building business relationships and enhancing security with London officials.

Hancock says they had just arrived at the London stock exchange when they learned of the bomb attack. It happened at the Parsons Green London Underground train station. The blast injured at least 29 people, many suffering from “flash burn” injuries.

mayor in london frame 294 Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

(credit: CBS)

Security in the city has been stepped up.

“We passed the Scotland Yard today where the security briefing was taking place we saw a lot of the media cued up to meet with the officials there,” said Hancock.

mayor in london frame 2040 Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (credit: CBS)

He went on to say while he feels a sense of urgency in London, there’s an even stronger sense of resilience among the people of London.

“They’re very concerned but at the same time they recognize they’re not going to be impacted by the unfortunate, thoughtless attacks of those who want to do nothing more than hurt the individuals who are here in this great country,” he told CBS4 News.

mayor in london frame 1734 Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

(credit: CBS)

In the coming days the British Army will be deployed on the streets of London to monitor the situation. Hancock says they’re now in London to not only build business relationships, but personal ones.

mayor in london frame 354 Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

(credit: CBS)

“Certainly people are thoughtful and aware of what occurred in their city today. And we are thoughtful and aware of what occurred and we’re just remaining in prayer and thoughtfulness for the people who have been injured today.”

mayor in london intro frame 0 Denver’s Mayor In London During Terrorist Attack

(credit: CBS)

Dominic Garcia anchors CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and reports for CBS4 News at 10 p.m. Connect with the Denver native on Twitter @cbs4dom & on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch