Latest Forecast: Abrupt Change To Fall Weather This Weekend

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s the last Friday of Summer 2017 and it sure felt like it. Highs climbed into the mid-80s around Denver.

Hopefully you were able to get out and enjoy it because it’ll feel much different this weekend thanks to a strong cold front.

While the main weather story with this system will be the cool down, we can’t rule out scattered showers, some of which could mix with or change to snow above 10,000 feet early Saturday.

If you are making a trip into the mountains and are worried because I said the word snow, don’t, because we are not expecting any travel problems.

Sunday is looking fantastic for the Broncos game, as far as temperatures go, but because of this weather system in the area, a few scattered showers are possible.

It will be dry and much warmer by Monday with highs back into the 70s and 80s. A new cold front will arrive by the middle of next week.

